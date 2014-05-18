Luis Enrique coy on Barcelona link

Martino announced he is to leave Camp Nou after just one season in charge following Barca's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, which gave the capital club their first top-flight title since 1996.

Former Barca midfielder Enrique is expected to succeed the Argentinean next season, having confirmed he will leave Celta Vigo during the week.

But speaking after Celta's 2-1 loss at Valencia, the 44-year-old remained tight-lipped on his future plans.

"When I have something to say, I'll tell you," Enrique said. "Right now, I can't make anything up.



"We'll see if there's anything or if there isn't anything and in this case, something else.



"I saw (Barcelona's draw to lose the Liga title), I suffered and I think that Atletico Madrid are the worthy La Liga champions."