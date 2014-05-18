Luis Enrique coy on Barcelona link
Luis Enrique has refused to shed any light on reports he will take charge of Barcelona next season following Gerardo Martino's departure.
Martino announced he is to leave Camp Nou after just one season in charge following Barca's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, which gave the capital club their first top-flight title since 1996.
Former Barca midfielder Enrique is expected to succeed the Argentinean next season, having confirmed he will leave Celta Vigo during the week.
But speaking after Celta's 2-1 loss at Valencia, the 44-year-old remained tight-lipped on his future plans.
"When I have something to say, I'll tell you," Enrique said. "Right now, I can't make anything up.
"We'll see if there's anything or if there isn't anything and in this case, something else.
"I saw (Barcelona's draw to lose the Liga title), I suffered and I think that Atletico Madrid are the worthy La Liga champions."
