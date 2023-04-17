Luis Enrique makes sensational transfer promise if Chelsea appoint him manager - report

Luis Enrique has grown frustrated at Chelsea's lack of urgency in choosing their next manager. So much so, that he has promised to lure Barcelona starlet Gavi to the club ahead of next season if he is selected ahead of rival coaches.

Spanish outlet AS report that Enrique is frustrated not to have been appointed manager already, and had been expecting to be handed the reins before Chelsea's loss to Real Madrid last Wednesday. Instead, Frank Lampard returned to the club on an interim basis, with the Chelsea board insisting they would not be rushed into making a decision following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Enrique is among the favourites to be handed the full-time position, along with the likes of former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann and Sporting's Ruben Amorim. Enrique has upped the ante on Chelsea's decision makers, promising to buy reigning Golden Boy Gavi should he be selected for the position.

While Chelsea have the financial muscle to go for almost any player they like, it is unlikely they would be able to tempt Gavi to Stamford Bridge without Enrique's assistance. The 52 year old is a legend at Camp Nou, having made more than 200 league appearances for the Spanish giants before leading them to a treble as a manager in 2015.

Singing Gavi would be an attractive opposition for Blues owner Todd Boehly and his team, who have not been afraid to splash the cash on new recruits since buying the club last summer. The midfielder is one of the brightest prospects in world football, having dazzled since breaking into the first team in 2021. The 18 year old is tipped to be a future Ballon d'Or winner.