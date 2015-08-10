Luis Enrique: Pedro speculation will not affect selection

Rumours concerning Pedro's future at Barcelona will have no impact on his selection, says head coach Luis Enrique.

The Spain international has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with Manchester United reported to be interested in his services after he has found regular first-team action hard to come by.

Pedro started just 15 La Liga outings in 2014-15, as the fabled forward line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez formed a devastating attacking trio.

With Barca due to take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday - which Neymar will miss due to contracting mumps - Luis Enrique says speculation surrounding Pedro's potential move makes no difference to his decision making.

"I want all my players all season, I'm a coach and that's obviously what I want," he said.

"I've spoken enough about the Pedro matter, we're going to find out the solution soon because the transfer window is about to close.

"I've never refused to play any players because of the situation on the market, that's not an aspect I consider."

Tuesday's showpiece in Tbilisi marks the first of a possible six trophies available to Barca this season, but Luis Enrique knows they will not have it easy against the UEFA Europa League winners.

"In all these competitions you're playing against other champions so they're all going to be difficult," he said.

"Each game is a challenge for us and something to conquer and we're taking this game as seriously as any other so let's see what happens on the field tomorrow.

"I don't care who people say are favourites or not, we know we've got potential and won titles but we need to go and show on the field that we're the best team."