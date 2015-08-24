Luis Enrique refuses to comment on Neymar speculation
Neymar continues to be linked to Manchester United, but Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was having none of it.
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique refused to comment on speculation linking Neymar to Manchester United.
The Brazil international, 23, has been linked to a sensational switch to the Premier League, with United his most likely destination.
Luis Enrique, whose team claimed a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, is disinterested in the reports.
Asked if there had been any contact between the clubs about Neymar, the coach said: "I heard Neymar and another club and I am no longer interested in this question.
"I don't talk about rumours and this kind of thing. I am just focused on analysing my team. In perfect English. You got it?"
Neymar, who is contracted until mid-2018, played no part in Barca's victory as he continues his return following a bout of mumps.
