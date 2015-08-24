Luis Enrique refuses to comment on Neymar speculation

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique refused to comment on speculation linking Neymar to Manchester United.

The Brazil international, 23, has been linked to a sensational switch to the Premier League, with United his most likely destination.

Luis Enrique, whose team claimed a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, is disinterested in the reports.

Asked if there had been any contact between the clubs about Neymar, the coach said: "I heard Neymar and another club and I am no longer interested in this question.

"I don't talk about rumours and this kind of thing. I am just focused on analysing my team. In perfect English. You got it?"

Neymar, who is contracted until mid-2018, played no part in Barca's victory as he continues his return following a bout of mumps.