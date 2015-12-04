Luis Enrique: Valencia changes create doubts for Barcelona

Valencia's coaching changes create "a couple of doubts" for Barcelona boss Luis Enrique ahead of their clash at Mestalla on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo resigned in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Sevilla with Gary Neville named as his successor on a deal until the end of the season.

Voro and Neville's brother Philip will take charge of the side for the Barca clash, with the incoming coach watching from the stands.

It has been a week of flux at Valencia but Luis Enrique does not believe that will make his side's task any easier.

He told Friday's media conference: "We are taking on a team that have changed their coach and that presents some difficulties and creates a couple of doubts.

"We are going to continue to do the good things that we have been doing the past couple of weeks but it will be a difficult game.

"They have good quality players that are young and, looking at the way they've been playing, they are an outstanding team."

Barca go into the contest top of La Liga and in wonderful form, having won their last seven games in all competitions, scoring 28 goals in the process.

But the former Spain midfielder knows it will not be easy with Valencia unbeaten at home in La Liga since Barca went there and won 1-0 just over 12 months ago thanks to Sergio Busquets' injury-time goal.

Luis Enrique added: "It's certainly one of the most difficult grounds we go to.

"But all streaks have to come to an end, whether it's a good streak or a bad streak. Last year we won in the last minute and we are going there for the three points again."