Luis Enrique won't rule out Munir exit

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique will not rule out allowing Munir El Haddadi to leave Camp Nou.

Reports have linked the 20-year-old with a move to Valencia as part of a proposed deal that would see striker Paco Alcacer join the LaLiga champions.

Munir is also a reported target for Celta, who are claimed to want to tie up any deal before the beginning of next week.

And Luis Enrique, who allowed Sergi Samper and Douglas to join Granada and Sporting Gijon on respective loan deals this week, has suggested that a move could benefit Munir in the long term.

"The squad I have right now is very good. I'm happy with what I have," he said on Saturday, speaking ahead of his side's clash with Athletic Bilbao.

"When you make loan deals, there are lots of different cases. A lot depends on what the club the player is being loaned to wants.

"I can't confirm anything until possible arrivals or departures are confirmed. For Sergi Samper, there was clearly a doubt over him having minutes or leaving to play at the top level. But it's a decision taken by the player.

"There are players who have stayed and managed to reverse their situation, and others who haven't. There have also been players who have gone, proven their worth and returned. Any option is valid."

When pressed on Barca's pursuit of Alcacer, he said simply: "I only speak about players in the Barcelona squad."

Barca head to San Mames on Sunday looking to make it two victories from two at the start of their title defence, following last week's 6-2 win over Real Betis.

But Luis Enrique expects Ernesto Valverde to have his side primed to put up a fight, despite their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Sporting on the opening day.

"Valverde is ready. I'm sure they'll press us high – I'd be stunned if they didn't," he said.

"It's a very hard-working team. I love Athletic. I've never had an easy game against them and I never will and the players know that."