Luis Suarez hints at Ajax exit

Suarez bagged an incredible 49 goals for the Eredivisie giants last season and had stated his intention to remain at the Amsterdam Arena before the start of the World Cup last month.

GEAR:Get a Uruguay shirt

But with the likes of Manchester United, Spurs, Barcelona and Inter Milan all thought to be monitoring his progress in South Africa - where he has netted three times - the former Groningen frontman appears to have had second thoughts about his career in Holland.

"The first thing I want to do after the World Cup is go on a holiday. After that, we'll have to wait and see what will happen on the transfer market," Suarez told De Volkskrant.

"I think that the people at Ajax all know that it will be very difficult for them to hold on to me. I've played a good World Cup and is it a known fact that this results in interest from bigger clubs. You never know what happens though."

The Uruguayan ace joined Ajax from Groningen in 2007 and has scored an astounding 74 goals in 97 games, with his best campaign coming last season.

But the 23-year-old hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons with a last-gasp goalline handball to help send Uruguay into the World Cup semi-finals last week, preventing Ghana from becoming the first African nation to make the last four of the tournament.

United were left relying on the goals of Wayne Rooney last season following the departure from Old Trafford of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, with Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen netting just 15 league goals between them.

Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted this summer that he considered a move for former Valencia goal-getter David Villa, so could be on the lookout for another new recruit, having already signed Mexican starlet Javier Hernandez.

White Hart Lane supremo Harry Redknapp is believed to be on the hunt for offensive reinforcements with both Robbie Keane and Roman Pavlyuchenko rumoured to be heading for the exit door.

Spurs are preparing for their debut appearance in the Champions League and have already been linked with forwards Edison Cavani and Klass-Jan Huntelaar of Palermo and AC Milan respectively.

By James Martini

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook