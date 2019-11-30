Luis Suarez picks out Tammy Abraham as one of the best young strikers in the world

Luis Suarez has hailed Chelsea frontman Tammy Abraham as an "incredible striker".

Abraham is enjoying a fantastic season in west London after being drafted into the first team in the summer.

The England international has scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League outings so far this term.

He has also struck once in five games in the Champions League as Chelsea attempt to reach the knockout phase for only the second time in four seasons.

And Suarez picked out Abraham when asked which young strikers he admired around the world.

"There are many young strikers who are playing very well this season,” the Barcelona man told One Football.

“Personally, I have a certain number of young and old strikers that I like to see because of their skills. For example, I like Abraham, Chelsea’s No.9. In my opinion he is an incredible striker who's a good finisher and who moves incredibly despite his youth.

“Another one is [Valencia centre-forward] Maxi Gomez and not only because he is from Uruguay, but also because he has a lot of characteristics and skills which big teams are looking for in a striker. Obviously, [Inter and Argentina striker] Lautaro Martínez is playing at a high level this season too."

Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, but Suarez says he is not sure if such a transfer will happen due to Ansu Fati's rise at the Camp Nou.

The 17-year-old has broken into the Blaugrana first team this term, scoring twice in nine La Liga matches.

“It [a move for Martinez[ would depend on certain circumstances and what Barcelona needs, because at that moment Barcelona already has a good and young striker.

“However, he is an incredible striker who is playing extremely well, but we cannot forget he belongs to Inter for now.”

Chelsea take on London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

