Luiz Gustavo ruled out of Brazil's Copa America squad

Luiz Gustavo has been ruled out of the Copa America, the Brazil midfielder sidelined after suffering a right knee injury.

Just days after scoring in Wolfsburg's DFB-Pokal final victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, the 27-year-old was found to have suffered meniscus damage to his knee - and will undergo surgery.

Gustavo underwent an assessment from doctor Rodrigo Lasmar in Grana Comary on Monday.

Other players assessed included Marquinhos, David Luiz and Filipe Luis.

A replacement for Gustavo is yet to be confirmed.

Brazil open their campaign in Chile against Peru on June 14, before other Group C fixtures against Colombia and Venezuela.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jefferson (Botafogo), Neto (Fiorentina), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio)

Defenders: Danilo (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Monaco), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), David Luiz (PSG), Geferson (Internacional), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Porto), Douglas Costa (Shakhtar Donetsk), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Fernandinho), Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim), Everton Ribeiro (Al-Ahli), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Robinho (Santos), Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng)