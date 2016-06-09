Lukaku backs Pogba to light up Euros

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has backed Paul Pogba to be the star of the European Championship, describing him as "the complete midfielder".

When asked to name the player he felt would light up the tournament, Lukaku barely hesitated before choosing the talismanic Juventus playmaker, who inspired his club to a fifth consecutive Serie A title last season.

Lukaku, who will be hoping to fire Belgium out of Group E and into a potential quarter-final with France, heaped praise on Pogba, who he described as "a very good friend".

He told Dafabet UK: "I'm not going to put another striker ahead of me, that's for sure! But I'll put a midfielder. I think Pogba is going to be really good at the European Championship.

"He's a very good friend of mine. I think he's going to be one of the main guys at this tournament.

"He's the complete midfielder, the one that everybody wants. Technically skilful, he can defend, he can attack, he can dribble, he can find a pass."

Pogba has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from Juventus this summer, but the 23-year-old is unlikely to make a decision on his future until after France's involvement in Euro 2016 ends.

His value to the club that secures his signature cannot be underestimated according to Lukaku, who added: "He can dictate the play, he can control the game - he is the modern midfielder.

"The number eight, number 10 and number six in one player – that's him."