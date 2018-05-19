Lukaku on bench for FA Cup final, Chelsea pick Giroud

Romelu Lukaku has missed out on a place in the Manchester United starting XI to face old club Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The striker was a doubt for Saturday's showpiece at Wembley due to a foot injury sustained against Arsenal at the end of last month.

With Lukaku only fit for a place on the bench, United manager Jose Mourinho has opted to name Marcus Rashford in attack, supported by Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

David de Gea starts for United after Mourinho indicated regular FA Cup goalkeeper Sergio Romero was not fit enough to face Chelsea.

Chelsea's team poses few surprises, barring Tiemoue Bakayoko's presence in midfield, with Oliver Giroud continuing to get the nod over his fellow forward Alvaro Morata.

Both Giroud and Morata scored in the 2-0 semi-final win over Southampton, but Frenchman's Wembley prowess - he has either scored or assisted a goal in all three previous FA Cup final appearances - earns a place.

Eden Hazard will provide the main support to Giroud in what could be Antonio Conte's last match in charge of Chelsea, with rumours continuing to circle over the Italian's future.

Willian and Pedro are both on the bench with Chelsea looking likely to line up in a 3-5-1-1 formation, Gary Cahill captaining the Blues after being included in England's World Cup squad.

Andreas Christensen misses out with a back problem.