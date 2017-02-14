Lukaku to miss Everton's Dubai camp with calf injury

Romelu Lukaku will sit out an Everton training camp in Dubai to receive treatment for a calf injury.

The club has announced the 23-year-old is visiting his native Belgium to see a doctor over the issue.

However, the Toffees are confident Lukaku's injury is not serious and he will be fit for their next Premier League outing against rock-bottom Sunderland on February 25.

The only other first-team player missing from the trip is Yannick Bolasie, who is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

| hasn’t travelled to ’s training camp due to a calf problem but will be fit to face SunderlandFebruary 14, 2017

Lukaku has been in superb form this season, scoring 16 goals in 24 league outings - a return bettered by only Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.