Lukaku to move family out of Brussels home amid terror threat

Everton striker Romleu Lukaku has revealed he will move his family out of his home in the district of Molenbeek in Brussels because of the increased terror threat in the city.

The Belgian capital remains on lockdown and on the highest level of terror alert after the government warned of a "serious and imminent" threat of an attack.

Police have made 16 arrests in raids in Brussels following the terror attacks in Paris 10 days ago that left 130 people dead.

The raids have been focused on the area of Molenbeek, where Lukaku has a home.

And the former Chelsea forward said: "I live in Molenbeek, I live where the police are doing a lot of things.

"I have had an apartment there for six years now and it is a nice neighbourhood. It is calm. I never saw any trouble.

"But with the things happening now, it is a bit difficult. It's been a shock because security is at the highest level, the safety is at the highest level and now all of my family are here.

"My brother doesn't live in Brussels any more. Obviously we will try and move as soon as possible. You just want your family to be safe."