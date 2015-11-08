Lukaku now worth £55m - Martinez

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is now worth £55 million, according to manager Roberto Martinez, after the Belgian earned his side a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Lukaku scored for the seventh time in the Premier League this season as Everton claimed a point at Upton Park.

The Belgian has been in fine form of late and was the subject of reports linking him with a move away last week.

However, Everton held on to John Stones despite considerable interest from Chelsea earlier this season and Martinez is keen to do the same with Lukaku.

Quizzed on an apparent price tag of £45m, Martinez told reporters: "After today, £55m!

"The real problem is when the chairman or owner of the club says we need to cash in on two or three players. That is not the situation at Everton.

"[Lukaku] wants to break records. He had in his eye Tony Cottee in 1993 being the last player to score 20 goals in a calendar year.

"He achieved that and he scored 21 and keeps going. He wants to improve and be the best in the world."

Lukaku's next opportunity to add to his tally for Everton will come at home to Aston Villa in the league on November 21, after Belgium's international friendlies against Italy and Spain.