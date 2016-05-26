Lukaku offers Everton ultimatum: I want to win trophies!

Romelu Lukaku has dropped a strong hint that his future lies away from Everton, after outlining his desire to begin collecting trophies.

Lukaku has scored 61 goals across three seasons for the Toffees, but this term's defeats in the semi-finals of the League Cup and FA Cup to Manchester's City and United respectively are the closest the Belgium star has come to silverware.

A return to Chelsea has been mooted for Lukaku, who says he has already made a decision on where he will play next season, while his father has been keen to talk up a move to United or Bayern Munich.

Everton were taken over by Farhad Moshiri in February, bringing unprecedented spending power to Goodison Park, along with a bumper new Premier League TV deal.

Though Moshiri may have grand plans for the Merseyside club, Lukaku refused to commit his future to Everton.

"I have come to a time where I have to make a good career choice," Lukaku told Voetbalmagazine.

"We have a new investor at Everton and out of courtesy I will listen to what he has to say. But in my head, I already know what I want. I want to win titles.

"I have had a very good season, but it is time for me to build up my reputation. That is why I play football.

"I got that trophy-winning mindset from Chelsea."