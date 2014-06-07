Lukaku reveals he wants to leave Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku has revealed he wants to leave Chelsea after the FIFA World Cup and claimed "many clubs" want to sign him.
The 21-year-old has never settled at Stamford Bridge, spending consecutive seasons on loan with West Brom and Everton following his arrival in London in 2011.
Lukaku has been a regular scorer in both of those spells, but with Chelsea set to sign Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa, could be on the fringes again.
And the Belgium man - who will lead the line for his country at the upcoming FIFA World Cup - is keen to depart Chelsea.
"You know Chelsea, every year they buy a new top striker," Lukaku said.
"I remember me coming into the dressing room last year and seeing Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba and going: 'Whoah! What’s happening here?'
"But it's no problem. Many clubs are interested in me.
"At this stage I have to look to myself. I have to play a good World Cup.
"That's very interesting for all the players looking for a transfer. And I must be one of them. Chelsea know my point of view."
Everton are sure to be interested in signing Lukaku on a permanent basis.
The former Anderlecht forward netted 15 goals in 31 Premier League appearances for the Goodison Park outfit last term.
But his comments are also sure to attract a host of other clubs, based in both England and Europe, potentially leading to a bidding war.
