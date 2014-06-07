Lukaku reveals he wants to leave Chelsea

The 21-year-old has never settled at Stamford Bridge, spending consecutive seasons on loan with West Brom and Everton following his arrival in London in 2011.

Lukaku has been a regular scorer in both of those spells, but with Chelsea set to sign Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa, could be on the fringes again.

And the Belgium man - who will lead the line for his country at the upcoming FIFA World Cup - is keen to depart Chelsea.

"You know Chelsea, every year they buy a new top striker," Lukaku said.

"I remember me coming into the dressing room last year and seeing Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba and going: 'Whoah! What’s happening here?'

"But it's no problem. Many clubs are interested in me.

"At this stage I have to look to myself. I have to play a good World Cup.

"That's very interesting for all the players looking for a transfer. And I must be one of them. Chelsea know my point of view."

Everton are sure to be interested in signing Lukaku on a permanent basis.

The former Anderlecht forward netted 15 goals in 31 Premier League appearances for the Goodison Park outfit last term.

But his comments are also sure to attract a host of other clubs, based in both England and Europe, potentially leading to a bidding war.