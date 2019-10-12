RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann is on Arsenal's radar, but could be about to sign a new deal.

Klostermann has caught the attention of both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid after a rise to prominence in Germany, according to Fussball Transfers.

The right-back has played all but one of Leipzig's Bundesliga matches this season and scored in their first DFB-Pokal cup game.

The 23-year-old's good form has earned him international recognition, too - Klostermann started for Germany against Argentina in their midweek friendly.

The player even provided former Gunner Serge Gnabry with an assist during the game.

Arsenal are believed to be on the hunt for a right-back to provide competition for Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is returning from a long-term injury and has been named as one of Unai Emery's five captains.

Stephen Lichtsteiner left the club in the summer for Augsburg, and the Swiss veteran's departure left Arsenal having to rely on Ainsley Maitland-Niles to fill a gap at right-back.

However, Maitland-Niles has always maintained that is not his preferred position and sees himself as an attacking player.

Arsenal could face competition from Atletico Madrid if they decide to make a move for Klostermann.

Los Rojiblancos are looking for a similar long-term alternative to Kieran Trippier as Arsenal are for Bellerin.

But Klostermann may be about to sign a new deal at Leipzig, as their sporting director Markus Krosche has stated.

"We said yes that we would like to extend with Lukas Klostermann," he said.

"But we have no pressure there. It's important for me to talk to the guys early enough to give them time to think about it."

