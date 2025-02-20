Liverpool could sign 'the second-best right-back in world football' as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement: report

Liverpool might lose Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, but they're lining up a top quality replacement

Liverpool are interested in signing "the second-best right-back in the world" this summer, who is available for a bargain price as they look for a Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement.

With Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool still uncertain, with the Englishman's contract expiring in the summer, the Reds are looking at alternative players to bring to Anfield. Real Madrid remain the most likely destination for the right-back if he does leave.

But while Conor Bradley has performed well for Arne Slot this term when called upon, the Premier League leaders are keen on adding a similar level of quality to Alexander-Arnold. They might not have to spend much in doing so, either, with a £33m deal potentially available.

Liverpool could land Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement for £33.1m

Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong - who ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now, second to only Trent Alexander-Arnold - is reportedly being chased by Liverpool, following his impressive exploits in the Bundesliga over the past 18 months.

The Dutch full-back proved integral to Xabi Alonso's side as they went unbeaten last term, with Frimpong scoring nine goals and making seven assists in the German top flight alone, though admittedly while playing as a wing-back. He has three goals and five assists this campaign.

According to Teamtalk, Frimpong has a "gentleman's agreement" with Bayer Leverkusen allowing him to leave for just £33.1m in the summer, with Liverpool interested in signing him.

That price is the same as Frimpong's release clause in the summer of 2024, which has since expired. With the 24-year-old still having a contract at Leverkusen that will run until 2028, the cut-price deal reflects an agreement between the player and club.

Though there are reservations at Anfield over his suitability for playing in Arne Slot's system, the recruitment department still "appreciate" him for his versatility and ability to play effectively in both attack and defence.

Transfermarkt values Frimpong at £41.3m.

In FourFourTwo's view, if that gentleman's agreement is correct then £33.1m is an absolute bargain for a player of Frimpong's quality. It seems unlikely that Leverkusen would be willing to let him leave for such a low price, however, with that agreement likely related to a more substantial transfer fee.

Liverpool remain in Premier League action on Sunday when they head to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City.

