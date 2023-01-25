Lukas Pololski undecided as to whether 2022-23 will be his final season as a professional footballer

Lukas Podolski has been playing professional football for two decades, a career which has seen him play for clubs such as Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter Milan and, more recently, Gornik Zabrze in Poland.

The German international started his career with FC Koln in 2003, making his debut for the Bundesliga side as an 18-year-old forward against Hamburg during a 1-0 defeat. Now 37-years-old, Podolski is still enjoying his football in Poland, the nation he was born in.

When FourFourTwo asked him whether this season will be his last playing professional football, though, Podoloski replied: "I don’t know yet.

"The good thing is that I can decide by myself. If I’m hungry and feeling good, then I’ll extend my contract, so we’ll see.

"I’ve been feeling great and I haven’t had any injuries. If I have injury problems, or if I see guys running away from me in training and during games, or if I can’t handle it any more, then I can decide, ‘OK, it’s over’.

"But it hasn’t been like that, and that’s why I’m still continuing to play."

The 2014 World Cup winner sandwiched two three-year spells at FC Koln with time at Bayern Munich, also a three-year spell, where he won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double.

In the summer of 2012, though, Arsene Wenger and Arsenal came calling, offering Podolski a chance to play in the Premier League, away from German football where he had spent nearly a decade.

Despite then floating from a loan at Inter Milan, to two years at Galatasaray, three seasons in Japan with Vissel Kobe and a short period at Antalyaspor, before heading to Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa, the former German international is clearly still enamoured with the game.

Speaking to FFT, he also reveals he hasn't decided on what he wants to do when he retires, whenever that might be.

"I still love football. For as long as the heart and the legs are feeling healthy, I’ll keep going.

"I’m not going to make any decision now. I don’t know what comes after I finish my career – I haven’t started any lessons in becoming a coach or sporting director. I can decide when I’ve stopped playing."