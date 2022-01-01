Luton manager Nathan Jones signs new deal until 2027

Nathan Jones has committed his future to Luton by signing a five-and-a-half-year contract extension.

The 48-year-old Welshman’s deal at Kenilworth Road now runs until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Jones is currently in his second spell as Hatters boss, having left to join Stoke in 2019 before returning to the club the following year, and recently took charge of Town for the 250th time.

He told Luton’s official website: “I feel very proud to be offered this new contract, with the length and everything that it offers me.

“I’m so proud to manage this fantastic club, but also of the fact that I’m the one entrusted to take it on to the next phase. We have been on a journey since 2016, and to be entrusted with the phases of the development here in a town and community that I love, I feel so humbled.

“I think we are in a wonderful place, and we know where we want to get to. We know all the things that need to happen along the way for that to happen, and we are in a real good stage of that.

“I would love to be at the forefront of taking us to the Premier League, which is something that we believe is more than realistic.

“To do that a lot of things have to happen, but we’ve got a lot of continuity here, a real good structure and processes in everything we do. With that and our constant development, the Premier League is what we want to achieve.

“The new stadium is going to be fundamental to that, and it would be a dream for me to lead the club into Power Court.”