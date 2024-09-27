The Nou Ken? Luton Town release latest images of proposed new stadium

Luton Town has shared updated images of a proposed new stadium after project plans were validated by the Luton Borough Council over the weekend.

The club submitted plans for a new 25,000-seater stadium last month after enjoying their first season in the Premier League last year, elevating the club to new levels both on and off the pitch. The Bedfordshire outfit, who were outside of the Football League as recently as 2014, has plans to establish themselves as a regular Premier League club in the future despite the disappointment of relegation in the previous campaign.

There was a chance they wouldn't be allowed to play in the Premier League at one stage, owing to their old ground, so these new plans look incredible…

Luton Town reveal latest images of stadium plans

The Oak Stand at Kenilworth Road (Image credit: Alamy)

The Hatters have been playing at Kenilworth Road since 1905, with the 12,000-capacity stadium seeing football across five different divisions since the end of the Second World War.

Redevelopment work was recently completed on the stadium to ensure it was fit for Premier League action, increasing the capacity by 800 in March of this year just months before their relegation was confirmed.

A look at how the new Luton Town stadium could look (Image credit: Luton Town)

However, plans for the new stadium were finalised last month, with a statement reading: "A new stadium at Power Court will increase the club’s chances of reaching and remaining in the Premier League.

"The physical constraints of Kenilworth Road, packed in among rows of terraced houses in Bury Park, make it impossible for the club to grow.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In turn [this] limits the positive effect a successful Luton Town Football Club could have in helping to regenerate the town centre."

The club purchased the land to build the stadium on back in 2016, with plans to build an additional music venue and hotel as part of the development to help further improve the local area.

VIDEO: How Arsenal's 10 Men Nearly Pulled Off The Impossible Against Man City

Successful completion of the new stadium would see Luton leapfrog three of the current Premier League sides in stadium capacity, with Fulham, Brentford and Bournemouth all currently below the 25,00 mark according to Statista.

The Hatters currently sit 15th on their return to the Championship after a difficult opening to the campaign.