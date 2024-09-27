The Nou Ken? Luton Town release latest images of proposed new stadium

Luton Town look set to move on from the iconic Kenilworth Road

Luton Town recently unveiled plans for a new stadium (Image credit: Luton Town)

Luton Town has shared updated images of a proposed new stadium after project plans were validated by the Luton Borough Council over the weekend.

The club submitted plans for a new 25,000-seater stadium last month after enjoying their first season in the Premier League last year, elevating the club to new levels both on and off the pitch. The Bedfordshire outfit, who were outside of the Football League as recently as 2014, has plans to establish themselves as a regular Premier League club in the future despite the disappointment of relegation in the previous campaign.

