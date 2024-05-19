Luton relegated from Premier League after final day defeat to Fulham

Luton return to the Championship after one season back in the top flight

Luton Town players react to conceding a goal against Fulham on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season
(Image credit: Alamy)

Luton's relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed after they lost 4-2 at home to Fulham on the final day of the season.

With a vastly inferior goal difference to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, the Hatters were all but down anyway, needing a goal swing of extremely unlikely proportions to keep them up.

