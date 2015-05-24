LVG awaits news on 'minor' Di Maria injury, refuses to comment on Falcao exit reports

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes the injury that forced Angel di Maria off in the first half of the season-ending draw with Hull City is only "minor".

Three weeks ahead of his country's opening match at the Copa America, Argentina international Di Maria made an early exit from proceedings at the KC Stadium - limping off after 23 minutes to be replaced by Adnan Januzaj.

Di Maria was hurt early on in a clash with Ahmed Elmohamady, but Van Gaal suggested his withdrawal was precautionary.

"I think [it was] a minor hamstring injury, but we have to wait and see for tomorrow," said Van Gaal in his post-match news conference.

"He didn't want to take the risk, also."

There was no place in United's matchday squad for Radamel Falcao, whose loan from Monaco is set to expire.

Reports suggest that the club will not take up their option to sign the Colombian permanently, but Van Gaal refused to comment on the future of the striker, who suffered an injury in United's final training session before facing Hull.

"The transfer period is a process," said the Dutchman. "Of course, I know which players have to go and which players have to come, but you never know if they go or if they come, because it's dependable on a lot of aspects."

Asked if Falcao was one of the players he was referring to, Van Gaal replied: "No, I don't say that today. Today we have to concentrate on this match and the analysis of this match, and not about the decisions that we have made.

"You shall hear at the proper time, when Manchester United wants to say something."

Van Gaal expressed sympathy for Hull, who were left to contemplate relegation from the Premier League following Sunday's 0-0 draw.

A 2-0 victory for Newcastle United over West Ham ensured Hull would have gone down even if they had found a way past a United side reduced to 10 men when Marouane Fellaini was dismissed late on.

"It is very sad that a club like Hull City is relegated," said Van Gaal.

"This match was, after all, not so important because Newcastle has won, but for us to play against a team that is fighting until the end - it was difficult.

"I have to give all the credit to Hull City. They were a little bit unlucky."