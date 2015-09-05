Lyon confirm Fekir out for six months

Lyon have confirmed midfielder Nabil Fekir will miss at least six months after rupturing knee ligaments on international duty with France.

The 22-year-old lasted just 13 minutes of Les Bleus' 1-0 friendly win over Portugal on Friday, with Fekir's fifth cap ending in misfortune as he pulled up in a fairly innocuous manner and had to be helped from the field.

The French Football Federation announced on Twitter after the match that Fekir had suffered a serious knee injury and his club have confirmed the length of time he will be unavailable.

A Lyon statement read: "The medical staff of the French national team has diagnosed a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury to the medial collateral ligament and a medial meniscus lesion.

"Nabil arrived in Lyon earlier on Saturday afternoon when he was supported by club doctor Emmanuel Orhant, who will now organise a consultation with the entire medical staff regarding the operating process. The period for which Nabil will be unavailable is not expected to be less than six months.

"OL and its supporters strongly back Nabil and are already looking forward to having him back for the second part of the season."

Lyon academy graduate Fekir had a breakout season in 2014-15 alongside the likes of fellow youngsters Alexandre Lacazette, Clinton N'Jie and Jordan Ferri.

Fekir had extended that form into the new Ligue 1 season with four goals in as many matches for Lyon.