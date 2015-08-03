Lyon confirm Rafael deal

Rafael da Silva will complete his switch to Lyon this week after the Ligue 1 side confirmed the defender has passed a medical and signed a four-year deal.

The Brazil international made over 150 appearances for Manchester United since arriving in 2008, but the signing of Matteo Darmian has pushed him down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

As a result he has opted to move to France, with Lyon paying an undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old right-back.

Rafael will be unveiled by the Stade Gerland outfit later this week, once all the formalities have been completed between the two clubs.

Earlier on Monday Rafael bid an emotional farewell to United, posting messages of thanks on Twitter.

"I want to thank Manchester United fans for all the love during those 8 years," he wrote.

"I also want to thank all employees who always treated me with great affection and gave me greater attention."