MacKenzie set for St Mirren return

St Mirren will welcome Gary MacKenzie back into their squad for Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hearts.

The defender sat out last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Hamilton with concussion but is available to return.

Long-term absentee Cody Cooke (knee) remains out but he is making good progress in his recovery.

Injury-hit Hearts have no fresh concerns ahead of their trip to Paisley.

Boss Craig Levein said Steven Naismith (hamstring), Craig Wighton (knee) and Peter Haring (pelvic injury) are back out on the grass but have not resumed full training.

Jamie Walker, Ben Garuccio and John Souttar are all still recovering from their injuries, while the return of Conor Washington (hamstring) is some way off.

Provisional St Mirren squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Broadfoot, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, McAllister, Morias, Obika, Lyness.

Provisional Hearts squad: Pereira, Doyle, White, Hickey, Berra, Smith, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Irving, Damour, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Zlamal.