Madrid boss Zidane lavishes praise on brilliant Bale
Gareth Bale did his chances of a starting berth in the Champions League final no harm with a dazzling display against Celta Vigo.
Zinedine Zidane welcomed Real Madrid star Gareth Bale giving him a selection headache ahead of the Champions League final.
The Wales forward fired a superb brace inside the opening half hour to set Madrid on course for a 6-0 romp against Celta Vigo in their final LaLiga home game this season.
Bale has largely been consigned to a place on the bench during the knockout stages of the Champions League this season but, with injury problems seemingly behind him, the 28-year-old has found form with Madrid's Kiev showdown against Liverpool only two weeks away.
He fired a Camp Nou equaliser in El Clasico last weekend and, speaking to reporters after the Celta rout, Zidane said: "I don't know my team yet [for the final] but it's better to have everyone plugged in.
"Then, of course, it will be a headache to select the team for the final.
"We had a great game and that was important. We were very professional, scoring six goals and playing a lot of football. We did very well."
On Bale's showing, the France great added: "He is very good, he has shown that. He was good at everything tonight.
"I am happy for him. But the important thing is that we all arrive in optimal form."
