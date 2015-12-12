Madrid have disappointed me, says Cadiz coach Barragan

Cadiz coach Claudio Barragan admits he has been "disappointed" with the way Real Madrid have acted following their expulsion from this season's Copa del Rey.

Madrid were kicked out of the cup tournament after fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev in the club's 3-1 win against Cadiz in their round of 32 first-leg fixture on December 2.

Cheryshev scored the opening goal and played the entire first half against Cadiz but was meant to be suspended for the game after picking up three yellow cards in last season's tournament.

Madrid had their appeal rejected and will compete no further in this year's Copa del Rey, with third-tier club Cadiz progressing to the next round.

"I have my opinion," Barragan expressed. "I have my opinion and more when one, from a young age, always liked Real Madrid it is a massive disappointment.

"That's all I can say. They have to realise they are out and that's it. They have to act like gentleman - we are all human and we all make mistakes.

"There's no need to keep going around, it's ok to make a mistake sometimes. Real Madrid is a big club but that does not mean they should not be punished for their mistake.

"At this moment no-one has said anything about playing [the return-leg] in Madrid. We would all like to play, but the circumstances have not allowed it.

"And the person who made the error, should own up."