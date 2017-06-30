Madrid target Ceballos will decide future after U21 Euros

Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos said he will decide his future following the European Under-21 Championship as he continues to be linked with LaLiga titleholders Real Madrid.

Madrid are reportedly ready to prise Ceballos away from Betis, though president Angel Haro claimed the Spanish and European champions have not made contact regarding the 20-year-old.

Ceballos has played a starring role in Spain's run to the final in Poland and the highly-rated player will meet with Betis head coach Quique Setien soon.

"I am aware of what is going to happen after the European Championship," Ceballos told Marca.

"I will go and talk to Setien, as the coach told me that he wanted to talk to me personally to decide my rest period.

"From there I will decide my future and where I'll play next season with my family and the company that represents me."