Madrid won't say goodbye to La Liga - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane acknowledged the Liga title race is all but over for Real Madrid but insisted they will not give up on catching Barcelona.

The Spanish champions beat Las Palmas on Saturday to move nine points clear at the top before Malaga held Madrid to a 1-1 draw that saw Cristiano Ronaldo score and miss a penalty in the first half before Raul Albentosa levelled after 66 minutes.

With cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid also in the running, Zidane's men face an uphill task to make up ground at the top in their final 13 matches.

Zidane's men have Atletico and Barca to play again before the season ends and the Frenchman - appointed as Rafael Benitez's replacement in January - is refusing to give up on the title.

"Not at all have we said goodbye to La Liga, although it is now more difficult," he told reporters.

"We will never give up because there are many points to play for. There are many points at stake and others may also drop them.

"I do not think about others but instead look to follow whatever happens to work for our goals. Also I have to do analysis of myself, not only of the players, because we have worked well all week.

"We will not switch off. This concern does not exist. There is also the Champions League and we will fight to the end no matter what.

"We have had some difficulties [against Malaga] but we have not played badly. We had our chances."