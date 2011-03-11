Magath to see out Schalke contract

"I will continue to work and try to have as much success as possible with Schalke and I will continue to honour my contract," Magath said two days after steering his team to the Champions League quarter-finals for only the second time.

Before that game, and with last season's runners-up Schalke languishing in mid-table in the Bundesliga, club boss Clemens Toennies had said the club "needs to draw a line right independent of the Champions League run. The club is on fire."

Following their qualification, club bosses refused to comment on Magath's future, with Toennies saying there would be a meeting between him and Magath in the coming days.

"In my view, there could have been a discussion beforehand to see what comes out of such a discussion before going public with details," Magath, whose contract runs until 2013, told reporters before the Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Magath's close associate Rolf Dittrich, who was the club spokesman, was sacked on Friday.

"My son told me last night that there were reports on television about Rolf Dittrich having been fired. Of course I immediately called Rolf Dittrich and he told me that he knew nothing about it," Magath said.

Magath has also been fighting a running battle with fans for months, since edging out the fan representative on the board.

Schalke's run to the German Cup final last week and their Champions League success, however, have greatly improved the atmosphere, as did a Facebook page launched by Magath that already has close to 170,000 friends.

"The club has always been a very difficult one in the Bundesliga. I knew that when I accepted the job here and that's exactly why I came," said Magath, who won Bundesliga titles as coach of Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg.

"Fans also show up come hell or high water or when the roof is broken. Why should I as coach only show up when the sun is out?" he said.