Maguire and Leicester players join Srivaddhanaprabha tribute march

Harry Maguire joined Leicester City players on a tribute march to the club's late owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, their first home game since the death of Srivaddhanaprabha last month.

Srivaddhanaprabha, who oversaw the Foxes' remarkable Premier League title triumph in 2015-16, was one of five people killed when his private helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium.

Maguire, who misses the Burnley game due to injury, joined thousands of Leicester fans in marching to the stadium as part of a series of planned tributes to Srivaddhanaprabha.

"Just finished the #WalkForVichai," England defender Maguire wrote on Twitter. "Unbelievable support. A special day for an amazing man."

Leicester players have also laid their shirts to join the tributes around the pitch at the King Power Stadium.

Ahead of kick-off, a video tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha will be shown on the stadium's big screen, while a two-minutes silence will also be observed.

Supporters will be given a free match programme, as well as pin badges, while a special tribute flag to Srivaddhanaprabha will be displayed in the stands.

Leicester have also confirmed plans are under way to build a memorial statue to commemorate Srivaddhanaprabha.