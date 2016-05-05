Mahrez 50-50 to stay at Leicester - agent

Riyad Mahrez's agent believes there is a "50-50" chance the PFA Player of the Year will remain with Premier League champions Leicester City next season.

Mahrez has scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in a sensational campaign to help Claudio Ranieri's men to the title with two games to spare.

The Algeria international's performances have seen him linked to European football heavyweights such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Kamel Bengougam told the Guardian that his 25-year-old client is happy at the King Power Stadium, but would not rule out a move in light of interest from the UK and abroad.

"Yes of course there is a possibility [Mahrez will move]," Bengougam said.

"When you have been playing the way Riyad has this season it is bound to attract attention. He is very happy with Leicester and of course it has been a fantastic season.

"They will play in the Champions League next year as well so he would be happy to stay.

"But at his age if the opportunity comes to play for a big team then we would have to think about it. I'd say it's 50-50 at the moment whether he stays or goes."

He added: "We have interest from the UK and overseas. We will have to see what develops over the next few weeks."

Mahrez is set to turn out for Leicester in their home match against Everton on Saturday, after which Ranieri's squad will be presented with the Premier League trophy.

Last month, the former Le Havre winger distanced himself from speculation over a possible switch to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain - insisting he did not want to return to French football.