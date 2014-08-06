Maicon: Roma are ready to go one better

The capital club racked up 85 points in the Italian top flight last term, but that was still only good enough for a distant second-place finish behind imperious champions Juventus.

Roma coach Rudi Garcia has strengthened his squad significantly this close-season, though, with the likes of Ashley Cole, Seydou Keita, Juan Iturbe and Urby Emanuelson all joining.

And Brazil international Maicon believes the Stadio Olimpico outfit are now equipped for success both at home and abroad.

"The management has set up a very strong group. The team was strengthened and we can point to win some titles," Maicon told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I have high expectations and feel very positive. The team was built to win the championship and then there's the Champions League, with the charm of great matches.

"I only think of winning and achieving great things with Roma."