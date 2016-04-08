Maier: Bayern will win the Bundesliga, but Dortmund play great football

Bayern Munich icon Sepp Maier has been impressed with Borussia Dortmund's progress under Thomas Tuchel this season, even though he believes the Bundesliga title race is over.

With six league games remaining, Bayern are five points clear of Dortmund and on course to lift the trophy for a fourth successive season.

It is an advantage the 72-year-old cannot see his former side relinquishing.

"I have looked at the schedule and I think that Bayern will win the league title confidently," Maier told Omnisport.

However, the 1974 World Cup winner admitted that he is fond of Dortmund and their style of play under Tuchel.

After battling from the relegation zone over the mid-season break to a seventh-placed finish under Jurgen Klopp last term, his 42-year-old replacement has inspired Dortmund to a much-improved campaign, catching Maier's eye.

"Of course, they had a small crisis as they were at the bottom of the table," he said.

"But they have improved again and now under the new coach they play great football.

"They play aggressively - nice dynamic football - like Borussia Monchengladbach in our times."

While Bayern travel to Stuttgart on Saturday, Dortmund face Schalke in the Ruhr derby on Saturday.