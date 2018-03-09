Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco's men tighten grip on second spot

Daniel Caligiuri's sensational solo goal earned Schalke a 1-0 win at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday, boosting his side's Champions League qualification hopes.

Victory moves Schalke four points clear of third-placed Borussia Dortmund, although they remain 17 points behind the Bundesliga's runaway leaders Bayern Munich.

Mainz, playing their 400th game in the Bundesliga, dominated the first half at the Opel Arena but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

And Schalke earned the points thanks to Caliguri's brilliant 55th minute intervention, the midfielder skipping away from three defenders before thumping a 25-yard drive into Florian Muller's top-left corner.

Although Fahrmann had to beat away a fine effort from Suat Serdar, a fourth straight win for Domenico Tedesco's side means Schalke now have a five-point cushion in the race for top-four places in the Bundesliga.