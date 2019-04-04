Major Barcelona target reveals when he'll make decision on future

Matthijs de Ligt will wait until the end of the season before letting the Blaugrana know if he’s coming or not, according to Sport.

The 19-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and Barcelona will face competition from Juventus and Bayern Munich for his signature.

Barça will feel confident that their ‘special relationship’ with Ajax, activated most recently when Frenkie de Jong agreed a move, will aid any potential transfer for De Ligt.

However, De Ligt’s focus for the time being is on potentially winning a treble with Ajax.

"What's happening? At the moment, nothing," said the centre-back.

"I'm playing for Ajax, we just beat Emmen, we're in the final of the Dutch Cup and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. With that, I've got more than enough to play for."

It’s also reported that Mino Raiola, De Ligt's agent, is also content to wait.

