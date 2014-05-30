Malaga appoint Gracia to replace Schuster

Gracia, who left his role with Osasuna following their relegation from La Liga last season, will take up the reins next week after Schuster announced his departure on May 16.

The 44-year-old only spent one season at Osasuna and was unable to keep them in the top flight, with relegation coming on the final day of the season despite a 2-1 victory over Real Betis.

After leaving Estadio El Sadar the head coach was linked with a move to Malaga should Schuster bring his tenure to an end, and his arrival at La Rosaleda was confirmed on Friday.

"Malaga Football Club and Carlos Javier Gracia have reached an agreement that will bind the coach for the next two seasons," Malaga confirmed on their official website.

"The new coach will be presented on Tuesday, June 3 at 12:30 at the Estadio La Rosaleda."

Gracia will be challenged with rebuilding Malaga's fortunes after a disappointing 11th-place finish in La Liga, which followed two consecutive top-six placings.