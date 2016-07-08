Malaga loan Llorente from Real Madrid

Malaga have secured the services of promising defender Diego Llorente from Real Madrid on a one-year loan deal.

The Rosaleda outfit were keen to strengthen their defence ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and have now found their man in Llorente.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Madrid youth academy and made his official debut for the Santiago Bernabeu side in June 2013

He spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano in order to gain valuable first-team experience as Madrid see him as an important player for the future.

Llorente has been capped once at senior level, making his Spain debut in the friendly win over Bosnia-Herzegovina ahead of Euro 2016.

Malaga previously snapped up former Barcelona youngster Sandro, with the attacker signing a three-year deal on Thursday.