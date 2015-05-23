Maldini would 'love' to help Milan

Former Milan defender Paolo Maldini bleeds red and black, so much so that he would love to help the embattled club in some capacity.

Milan - 18-time Serie A champions - are a shadow of their former selves, with the club set for a second consecutive season outside of the top four, languishing in 11th position after 37 rounds this term.

Rumours of unrest between coach Filippo Inzaghi and the playing squad have plagued Milan throughout the campaign, as speculation grows that the club's hierarchy will call time on the rookie tactician's tenure after just one season in charge.

For a player with such history at San Siro, where he won 26 trophies including seven Serie A titles and five European Cup/UEFA Champions League crowns, Milan's current plight hurts Maldini.

And asked by the Daily Mail whether he would like to return to Milan, the 46-year-old replied: "I would love to. I received a lot of things from my club. I gave them my passion and my body because I cannot walk now [laughs].

"But I'd just love to give back something, to give them my experience. The kids are not so bad but they need someone who can give them the right way to follow... but I don't think it is going to happen."

Maldini, who launched new NASL franchise Miami FC as a co-owner on Wednesday, added: "I started there when I was 10 and finished when I was 41. My father, Cesare, was captain, my kids are in the academy now. Milan is not just a team for me. It is part of my life. My family loves those colours. But you know what?

"When I see it [like it is now], I feel sad. We built with other great players something unique and they didn’t realise the importance of the men and the people. You know what?

"Only Franco Baresi works there now. No other former players. That is sad. Milan have a great tradition and they completely let it go. So the new generation, they do not understand. There is all that history of the club but now it is different."