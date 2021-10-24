Malky Mackay accepts blame for Ross County form after 10-game winless run

Ross County manager Malky Mackay expressed his pride in his players despite another defeat and accepted responsibility for their plight.

County lost 3-2 at home for the second week running and in even more frustrating circumstances for Mackay.

After Max Stryjek saved Jordan White’s penalty while County were leading through Harry Clarke’s long-range strike, Livi went into half-time ahead thanks to Bruce Anderson’s header and Odin Bailey’s curler.

Ross Callachan levelled from the spot after Joseph Hungbo won his second penalty of the game, but Tom Parkes headed a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time following a long free-kick into the box.

A fourth consecutive defeat left County four points adrift of Dundee ahead of their trip to Dens Park on Wednesday and Mackay said: “I feel like a broken record, saying the same things to the same guys. We had 65 per cent possession, and you don’t lose games with 65 per cent possession.

“After the penalty I genuinely thought only one team would go on and win it. I thought we looked like we could, but we lost the game through a ball into the box.

“I have a group who are scratching their heads because of the way they played again.

“They are a good group of players, trying to play in a fashion that’s creating chances and taking bums off seats.

“I’m really proud of the players trying to do what I’m asking for them to do, with the power and pace they are playing at and the way they are training every day.

“It’s obviously at my door, that’s not in question. I’m the manager.”

It was a second win on the road for Livi in the space of eight days.

Manager David Martindale said: “From about 30 minutes onwards, the game settled from our perspective and we went up and Sean Kelly delivered a great ball for wee Bruce Anderson, who was where he should be. Odin Bailey’s individual brilliance put us 2-1 up.

“Max Stryjek, who has a lot of critics of late but I’ve stuck by him, was brilliant again. He digs us out of a hole and stops us going two down at the penalty. That would have made the game harder to get anything from.

“Fair play to the boys, I thought they were brilliant – and what a great way it was to win it.”