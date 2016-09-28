Maloney returns to Scotland squad

Hull City attacker Shaun Maloney has been recalled to the Scotland squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures against Lithuania and Slovakia.

Maloney, 33, was left out of this month's 5-1 victory over Malta, but returns along with Lee Wallace and Kieran Tierney, who have both recovered from injury.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is also back in the fold following a hamstring problem, as Scotland look to maintain their winning start to Group F.

Manager Gordon Strachan said: "Shaun has been used as a substitute quite a lot with Hull and played a game last week against Stoke, a terrific game. So he is back in again.

"He has professionalism, ability, intellect, willingness to play for Scotland. So he's got all these traits that we want along here.

"And we still have some of the younger lads in the squad as well. If they are good enough we'll stick them in, we will bypass the U19s and 21s which we did with Ollie [Burke]."

Scotland host Lithuania on October 8 before travelling to Slovakia three days later.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Jack Hamilton (Hearts), David Marshall (Hull).

Defenders: Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Gordon Greer (Blackburn Rovers), Grant Hanley (Newcastle United), Alan Hutton (Aston Villa), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Callum Paterson (Hearts), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Lee Wallace (Rangers).

Midfielders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig), Darren Fletcher (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), Barrie Mackay (Rangers), Shaun Maloney (Hull City), James Morrison (West Brom), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Fulham), Steven Naismith (Norwich City).