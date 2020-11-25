Mamelodi Sundowns' Hlompho Kekana nominated for Fifa Puskas award

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has been nominated for the prestigious 2020 Fifa Puskas Award.

The 35-year-old has been nominated alongside 10 other players for this year's award, including Luis Suárez, Son Heung-min, Shirley Cruz, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Jordan Flores, André-Pierre Gignac, Sophie Ingle, Zlatko Junuzović, Leonel Quiñónez and Caroline Weir.

The Masandawana skipper was nominated for this prestigious award for his strike during Sundowns'1-1 draw against Cape Town City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 20 August 2019.

This will be Kekana's second nomination for the Puskas award, having been nominated on 26th March 2016 for his halfway line goal for Bafana Bafana against Cameroon at Limbe Stadium, but did not make the final three from the preliminary selection.

However, Kekana will be hoping to go one step further by being considered for the final three finalists for the award.

'The winner of the Fifa Puskas Award will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of Fifa legends and by the fans from all over the world registered on www.fifa.com. Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight,' said Fifa in a statement.

Public voting is open on FIFA.com and will run until 9 December 2020 (23:59 CET).

Fifa will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories listed above on 11 December 2020.