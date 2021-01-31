Sundowns beat Chippa to go five points clear

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the summit of the DStv Premiership table following their convincing 2-0 win over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians made five changes from their win over Black Leopards as Ricardo Nascimento and Lyle Lakay while Andile Jali, Gaston Sirino and Sphelele Mkhulise were all recalled to the starting line up.

Sundowns showed their intent early on as they looked to take the lead through Andile Jali but the midfielders shot from range sailed inches wide of the upright after he was played through by Lebohang Maboe.

The home side dominated proceeds after 17 minutes of play and almost took the lead but Kermit Erasmus fired an effort narrowly wide of goal.

Sundowns persistence paid off in the 23rd minute when Maboe found the back of the net with a looping header after a pin-point cross from Peter Shalulile.

Themba Zwane should’ve doubled his sides lead in the 32nd minute when he forced Ayanda Mtshali into making a save from point-blank point after he received a clever cut back from Maboe.

Denis Onyango was called into action for the first time a minute later when he got down low to gather a long range effort from Ayabulela Konqobe.

Sundowns continued to dominate proceedings after 36 minutes as Erasmus skipped past Nhlapo in the box before he attempted to lob Mtshali but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

The home side did eventually doubled their lead two minutes later when Gaston Sirino rolled the ball home after unselfish play from Shalulile.

Sundowns should’ve extended their lead even further with three minutes left to play until the break but Maboe’s incisive ball across the face of goal was almost met by Sirino, who couldn’t get his toe to it.

The Brazilians went into the half time break with a two goal lead over the Chilli Boys.

Mtshali was called into action two minutes into the second half when he palmed Maboe's before it reached the target before Zwane had an effort blocked out for a corner.

Sundowns should've had a third goal in the 54th minute after Shalulile, Erasmus and Lakay combine well down the left flank, but Lakay, who was through on goal, rolled his effort inches past the post.

The home side made their first change of the game after 61 minutes of play when Erasmus was replaced by Lesedi Kapinga.

Kapinga nearly made an instant impact moments later but saw his effort blocked by Chippa's defence before Zwane had his goal bound shot blocked two minutes later.

The home side then brought on fresh legs in the 70th minute as Jali, Zwane and Sirino were taking off and replaced by Rivaldo Coetzee, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa, respectively.

Sundowns had the ball in the back of the net five minutes later but Mosa Lebusa's goal was disallowed as he was flagged for offside before making their final substitution in the 84th minute when Aubrey Modiba came on for Sphelele Mkhulise.

The Brazilians continued to press forward in search of more goals in the closing stages of the game but had to settle for a 2-0 win over Chippa.