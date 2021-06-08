Mamelodi Sundowns win DStv Premiership Quarter Four

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns have been named as the 2020-21 DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter Four Winners.

The DStv Premiership champions won the seven-match quarter four (Q4) block after collecting 19 points with an impressive record of six wins, one draw and no loss.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC (13 points) and Orlando Pirates (11 points) finished quarter four in second and third positions respectively.

Take a look at the fourth quarter-final log standings: