The Big Football Quiz of the Season: Test your knowledge of 2024/25

New champions have been crowned, cup finals are taking shape, promotions and relegations will be decided... 2024/25 will soon be consigned to archival footage as the campaign draws towards its close.

But the memory can be a fickle friend, prone to playing tricks on you like a tiresome university housemate. So what we want to know is: how much of the 2024/25 season were you paying attention to, and how much of it do you actually remember?

The Premier League features heavily, naturally – we're not called CuatroCuatroDos – but there's still plenty of questions about European competition, the EFL and domestic cups, transfers, and of course, Jose Mourinho's antics.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 61: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We've got 20 questions for you and there is no time limit, so take your time and pick your spots carefully.

Sign in to Kwizly, and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

Incidentally, now up to episode 61 of our weekly quiz, and if you have missed any of our previous episodes up to this point, be sure to catch up on previous weeks by clicking here.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Just wrapped up our big quiz of the 2024/25 season? Don't let your football trivia muscles relax just yet! We've got a fantastic selection of other quizzes to keep you sharp.

For a musical interlude, why not test your knowledge of the beautiful game's sonic backdrop by trying to name every artist/band to have featured on the FIFA/EA Sports FC soundtrack more than once? Or perhaps delve into the history of English football and see if you can name every single team to have played in the top flight since 1945?

For a real test of your visual football knowledge, why not tackle our Big Badge Quiz and see if you can guess 100 correct answers? If your focus is on European adventures, see if you can name every English team to have participated in European competition.

Looking back at past glories on the international stage, why not test your memory of the 2002 World Cup and see if you can score a perfect 100%? And if you're still in the mood for a general football challenge, why not try our big quiz from 2024 and see if you can answer 20 questions correctly?