Man City the 'best team in Europe', says Pulis

Tony Pulis says a change of approach will be required when "the best team in Europe", Manchester City, visit West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the league after nine games, having scored 32 goals.

Top-flight defences have been demolished by City's slick attackers, with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and David Silva excelling as Liverpool (5-0), Watford (6-0), Crystal Palace (5-0) and Stoke City (7-2) have been put to the sword.

The Baggies are winless in eight games in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in only one of those fixtures, and Pulis knows that his side will face a stern task on home turf.

"We'll approach it a little bit different to normal," Pulis told a news conference.

"I won't say how we'll do it or not do it. They've been special this year. We've watched lots of clips.

"There's areas that we have to improve on."TP looks ahead to .October 27, 2017

"The people who come to the ground tomorrow will watch a very, very good team. For me this is what it's all about. Pitting yourself against the best.

"For West Bromwich Albion to be in a position to be playing, at the moment, the best team in Europe, at The Hawthorns is absolutely fantastic and everybody should go down there and relish it.

"Get behind the lads and let's give it the best we possibly can."

West Brom fans have begun to grow restless with Pulis' management, as familiar accusations of overly defensive football dog the Welshman.

Sacking season is well and truly under way in the Premier League - Craig Shakespeare and Ronald Koeman have lost their jobs this month - but Pulis is determined to fight on, insisting an upturn in form could be just around the corner.

He added: "We've fallen down on things in games that we haven't before. There's times when it's difficult but you have to continue to believe in what you're doing.

"You're only one or two results away from it clicking.

"That breeze is blowing a bit stronger so you have to lift your head and keep walking."