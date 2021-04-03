Man City brush Leicester aside as march towards title continues

Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over Leicester City in their Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon as the Citizens extended their lead at the top of the table to 17 points.

City started the game on the front foot and went close to opening the scoring when the ball dropped to Sergio Aguero in the box, but the striker blazed his volley over.

Pep Guardiola’s men then came within inches of grabbing the lead as Kevin de Bruyne hit a free kick from just outside the box, but his powerful strike came cannoning back off the crossbar.

The Foxes then thought they grabbed the lead when Jamie Vardy went through on goal and slipped the ball in the back of the net after rounding Ederson in the City goal, but the assistant’s flag was raised, and the goal was ruled out for offsides. The chance was, however, a warning for the Citizens as they went into the break level.

Guardiola’s men got the second half off to a fast start as Benjamin Mendy showed great composure to fire home with his weaker right foot after the ball fell to him in the Leicester box with 58 minutes gone.

City then wrapped up the game in the 74th minute as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus combined, after a magical through ball from De Bruyne, with the Brazilian tapping home in the six-yard box.

2-0 the final score as City continue their march towards the title.