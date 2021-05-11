Man City crowned Premier League champions as Leicester win at Man Utd

Manchester City have been crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions after Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

The Foxes got off to the perfect start and managed to break the deadlock after 10 minutes when Youri Tielemans picked out Luke Thomas, who found the top corner with a first time volley.

Man Utd responded and found the equaliser five minutes later after Amad Diallo forced a mistake from Luke Thomas before finding Mason Greenwood, who sidesteps Caglar Soyuncu and finishes to level the scores.

Tielemans nearly restored Leicester's lead in the 27th minute when he tried to pick out Iheanacho at the back post but his cross nearly dipped under the United bar, forcing the alert De Gea into a crucial fingertip save.

United nearly gifted Leicester a goal in the 34th minute when Williams played a risky pass back to De Gea, who failed to spot Vardy lurking behind Bailly, but there was just enough on the pass to take it through to the United goalkeeper, who clears before Vardy could pounce.

The game went into the half time break level at 1-1.

Man Utd came close to taking the lead early in the second half when Telles whipped a free kick in from the left which deflected off the Leicester wall but falls for Greenwood, who glances a header towards the far corner but Castagne was there to turn it behind for a corner.

The Foxes had a chance of their own in the 58th minute after Tielemans switched play brilliantly out to Thomas, who drilled a first-time ball into the six-yard box. Vardy was lurking but Van de Beek tracked back and cleared the ball under intense pressure.

The visitor's persistence paid off and restored their lead in the 66th minute when Caglar Soyuncu got on the end of Marc Albrighton's corner to head Leicester into the lead.

Leicester should've made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute after Iheanacho curled a brilliant ball to the back post which Vardy headed back across goal towards Tielemans, who was on hand to bundle the ball in but couldn't make contact before clattering into the post.

The home side continued to press forward in the closing stages of the game but were unable to find an equalising goal as Leicester walked away with all three points to hand the title to Manchester City.