Man City on brink of title after Palace win

Two quickfire goals took Manchester City to within three points of a fifth Premier League title as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The game got off to an even start with both teams producing chances early in the first half through Ferran Torres and Christian Benteke on either side of the field.

Ederson was called into action in the 28th minute when he produced a good save to deny Benteke's strike from a narrow angle.

City thought they had broken the deadlock in the 36th minute when Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the back of the net but the Brazilians effort was flagged for offside

The game went to the half time break with City’s much-changed team having been not at their fluid best, while Palace have been well in it.

Man City got things rolling in the second half and managed to take the lead in the 57th minute when Mendy did well to pick out Sergio Aguero with a low cross. It was fizzed in at Aguero but his first touch was superb and his last was emphatic, into the roof of the net.

The visitors then doubled their lead two minutes later after Torres curled the ball beyond Guaita from the edge of the area to make it 2-0.

Pep Guardiola's side should've made it 3-0 just after the hour mark when Sterling fired a low left-footed shot towards the near post that beats Guaita but comes back off the foot of the post.

City came very close to grabbing their third goal in the 74th minute but Cancelo failed to hit the target after he fired his curling effort just wide of the far post.

Sterling had a number of opportunities to further extend City's lead in the closing stages of the game but the England international failed to direct any of his attempts on target as the matched ended 2-0 in favour of City.